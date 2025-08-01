Calvert County Woman Uses Dad’s Numbers to Win $50K on Pick 5

A Southern Maryland woman credits her late father for helping her win $50,000. She played her father’s death date on a Pick 5 $1 bet, and matched the numbers of the July 25 evening drawing.

Telling her story July 29 when she claimed her prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters, she said she initially thought she had won a smaller prize on a boxed bet pick, but then realized she had a perfect match on a straight bet ticket for a top prize.

“I got that bad boy straight!” the retired federal employee said.

The loyal player said she plays every day, but usually only purchases her tickets on Sundays. She plans to use her prize to get her finances straight and to buy a new truck for her husband.

The Calvert County resident is no stranger to big wins from the Maryland Lottery. She took home a $62K Racetrax prize in 2023 and won another memorable prize in 2015 on the animated horses game.

She credited her father for her recent Pick 5 win.

“My dad sent me some good luck. Thank you, dad,” she said.

Sharing in her good fortune is the Dash-In convenience store at 875 North Solomon’s Island Road in Prince Frederick. For selling the winning ticket receives a $500 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize value.