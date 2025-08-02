Waldorf Man Charged with Arson After Setting Fire While Family Slept

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged 49-year-old Omar Shariff Harrison after determining he intentionally set a fire inside his home. At the same time, his wife and two children were asleep.

Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 1, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3000 block of Eutaw Forest Drive in Waldorf. Deputies had been called to the same address the previous evening following a domestic dispute between Harrison and his wife. At that time, the couple agreed to remain in separate parts of the house for the night.

According to investigators, Harrison’s wife awoke around 5:00 a.m. to the sound of him moving around the home. She reported that Harrison entered her bedroom and began pouring gasoline on the bed where she was sleeping. He then poured a trail of gasoline down the stairs and ignited the bed sheets. Fortunately, she and their two children could flee the home safely and called 911.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were assisted by K9 “Taylor” and determined that Harrison had started the fire, but later extinguished it. The fire caused minimal damage, estimated at approximately $500. The incident was found to be directly related to the ongoing domestic dispute, during which Harrison reportedly threatened to burn the house down.

Harrison was taken into custody by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop and transported to Charles County Detention Center.

Harrison has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment, and arson threat.

Harrison is currently held at the Charles County Detention Center and awaiting bond review.

