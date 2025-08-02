UPDATE: Investigation Ongoing After Man Dies Following Boating Incident in Ridge

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to Point Lookout Marina in Ridge for a report of traumatic injuries.

According to 911 callers, a 65-year-old man had fallen off a boat and was struck by the propeller, causing a severe leg injury.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and prepared to land nearby.

While emergency units were en-route, members of the U.S. Coast Guard reported that CPR was in progress and that the victim had suffered an amputated left leg along with a significant head injury.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The United State Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with an active investigation ongoing.