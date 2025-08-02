10-Year-Old Child Flown to Children’s Center After Near Drowning in Waldorf

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to 2300 block of Ashford Lane in Waldorf, for the reported child not breathing after drowning.

The first 911 caller reported an approximate 10 year old male was not breathing after drowning in the pool, the caller did no know the address, age and hung up. Dispatchers advised to all responding units an additional caller reported child was out of the pool with multiple citizens preforming CPR.

EMS arrived at the scene to find the child breathing and vomiting, a helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed at the Berry Elementary School, flight medics were advised the patient was a 10-year-old male who was non-verbal and autistic and was breathing on their own with a patent airway.

Trooper 2 transported the child to the Children’s National Medical Center