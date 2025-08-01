Three Injured After Rollover Collision in Waldorf

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and St Anastasia Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported multiple injuries after two vehicle rollover collision involving FedEx van at the intersection.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned, all occupants out of the vehicles with three for evaluation.

Emergency medical services transported a 30-year-old male, and two additional patients to the Charles Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.