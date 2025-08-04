Police Investigating Shots Fired at Waldorf Dash-in, No Known Injuries Reported

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to the Waldorf Dash-In located at 2007 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf, for the reported shots fired.

Dispatchers advised more than five 911 callers reporting shots fired with unknown victims or suspects.

Police arrived in the area to find numerous shell casings in the parking lot near the gas pumps with witnesses, photos and videos showing at least 4 males running from the scene. Witnesses reported the armed subject was a heavy set male seen wearing a black mask holding a firearm with a large magazine.

Police are actively investigating the incident with witnesses reporting a black sedan with black rims and tinted windows fled prior to police arrival.

No known injuries were reported.