Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees During August 2025

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites residents to adopt during the monthlong Clear the Shelters 2025 adoption event, beginning Friday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 31.

During this campaign, the shelter will waive adoption fees for all animals, made possible through a collaborative effort between Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners.

This year’s campaign also includes participation in the Maryland 3,000 Adoption Challenge, a statewide initiative aiming to place at least 3,000 animals in homes throughout August. By joining both efforts, the shelter seeks to increase adoptions for shelter animals, raise awareness about pet homelessness and help families find their perfect match.

Now in its 10th year, Clear the Shelters is a nationwide campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Greater Good Charities. Since 2015, the initiative has helped more than 800,000 pets find forever homes. The 2022 campaign established a new record, with more than 161,000 adoptions nationwide.



Animals of all ages are available for adoption, including dogs, cats, rabbits, roosters, pigs and more. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a starter care package to help pets transition into their new homes.

Standard adoption protocols still apply. All potential adopters will go through the shelter’s usual screening process to ensure each animal is placed in a safe, loving and appropriate home.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

