No Injuries Reported, Three Displaced After Kitchen Fire in Bryans Road

On Friday, August 1, 2025, at approximately 10:22 a.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 2800 block of Chippewa Street in Bryans Road, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a two-story residence.

Firefighters quickly made entry into the residence and found an active kitchen fire with slight extensions.

The fire was extinguished with searches and checks for extensions all completed in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was requested for three displaced adults.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted to respond, however, after consulting with firefighters on scene, the Incident Command and Fire Marshal agreed the fire was accidental and caused by a “electrical component malfunction” within the stove.