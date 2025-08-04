Natural Resources Police Attending National Night Out Community Outreach Events in 19 Maryland Counties

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers will visit communities throughout Maryland on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in support of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign promoting partnerships between the police and the neighborhoods they serve.

The National Night Out campaign was established in 1984 and has grown to include more than a million community members in all 50 states. Maryland’s community events include block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and public safety demonstrations.

“We look forward to spending valuable time building meaningful relationships with our community members next week for National Night Out,” said Col. Orlando Lilly, Superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police. “Partnerships with neighborhoods and communities offer a reminder that there is a human behind the badge, and those humans can better protect and serve when actively engaged and included.”

NRP officers will visit neighborhoods in counties around the state to participate in family-friendly activities, community-building events, and safety presentations.

All are invited to join the events. Officers can be found at the following locations:

Eastern Region

Federalsburg, Caroline County – 104 Morris Ave. (Federalsburg Police Department)

Worton, Kent County – 10932 Worton Road (Worton Park)

Easton, Talbot County – 501 Port St. (George Murphy Community Pool)

St. Michaels, Talbot County – 911 S. Talbot St. (Bay Hundred Community Pool)

Centreville, Queen Anne’s County – 102 N. Liberty St.

Berlin, Worcester County – 123 Flower St. (Dr. William Henry Park)

Pocomoke City, Worcester County – 7 Bridge St. (Cypress Park)

Central Region

Halethorpe, Baltimore County – 5523 Research Park Drive

White Marsh, Baltimore County –10331 Philadelphia Road (White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company)

Manchester, Carroll County – 3297 York St. (Manchester Volunteer Fire Company)

North East, Cecil County – 104 W. Cecil Ave. (North East Police Department)

Bel Air, Harford County – 608 N. Tollgate Road (Harford County Equestrian Center)

Gaithersburg, Montgomery County – 810 S. Frederick Ave. (Casey Community Center)

Germantown, Montgomery County – 20200 Observation Drive (Montgomery College Germantown Campus)

Southern Region

Annapolis, Anne Arundel County – 1040 Annapolis Mall Road

Annapolis, Anne Arundel County – 1410 West St. (Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library)

Millersville, Anne Arundel County – 1001 Kinder Farm Park Road

Prince Frederick, Calvert County – 2405 Solomons Island Road

La Plata, Charles County – 6330 Crain Highway (American Legion Post 82)

Brandywine, Prince George’s County – 16608 Brandywine Road (Baden Volunteer Fire Department)

Hyattsville, Prince George’s County – 3911 Hamilton St. (David C. Driskell Community Park)

Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County – 26845 Cox Drive

Western Region

Cresaptown, Allegany County – 14401 Barton Blvd. (Bel Air Elementary School)

Cumberland, Allegany County– 701 E. First St. (Salvation Army)

Middletown, Frederick County – 1 Firemans Lane (Middletown Volunteer Fire Company No. 7)

Thurmont, Frederick County – 800 E. Main St. (Thurmont Police Department)

Urbana, Frederick County – 3805 Urbana Pike (Urbana District Park)

Walkersville, Frederick County – 79 W. Frederick St. (Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company)

Oakland, Garrett County – South First Street

Boonsboro, Washington County – 37 Park Drive (Shafer Park)

Hancock, Washington County – 220 Park Road (Hancock War Memorial Library)

Williamsport, Washington County – 11 Park Road (Byron Memorial Park)