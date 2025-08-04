18-Year-Old Charged in 2023 Murder of 16-Year-Old

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in August of 2023 in Clinton. The suspect is 18-year-old Stephon Johnson of District Heights. He is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Robert Isiah Walker of Clinton.

On August 12, 2023, at approximately 2:40 am, officers responded to a gas station in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road for the report of a shooting. Walker was located inside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Johnson is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

