New Jersey Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Pipes from St. Leonard Residence

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, DFC McCourt responded to the 5200 block of Mackall Road in St. Leonard for a reported burglary in progress.

A preliminary investigation revealed witnesses observed a gray Ford truck parked in the driveway of a vacant residence, and a male suspect was seen kicking in the back door and entering a shed on the property.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed the suspect vehicle exiting the driveway. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Kevin Thomas Watson, Jr., 32, of Somerdale, NJ.

A further investigation revealed Watson was in possession of freshly cut copper pipes in the bed of the truck, which matched damage observed at the property. Watson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

He was charged with the following:

Burglary – 2nd Degree

Burglary – 4th Degree

Burglary – 4th Degree/Tools

Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1,000+

Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000

Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 from Building.