Man Arrested Twice in One Week for Exposing Himself in Public

On July 22, 2025, Cpl. Buckler responded to the Prince Frederick Library, located at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick, for a report of indecent exposure.

An investigation revealed that multiple witnesses observed a male subject sitting on a bench outside the library with his pants down, actively masturbating.

The suspect, identified as Robert Allen Rice, 58 of no fixed address, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Rice was charged with Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct.

Just days later, on July 26, 2025, Deputy H. Jones responded to Firehouse Subs located at 641 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for a report of indecent exposure.

Upon arrival, Deputy Jones made contact with the suspect, identified as Robert Allen Rice, 58, with no fixed address.

An investigation revealed Rice had been observed masturbating outside the restaurant in view of employees and customers.

Further investigation determined Rice had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property.

Rice was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Indecent Exposure and Trespassing: Private Property.