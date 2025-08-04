Maryland State Police Ready for National Night Out 2025

The Maryland State Police is excited to join communities across the state for National Night Out 2025.

Since 1984, National Night Out has brought neighbors and law enforcement together on the first Tuesday of August.

This year’s event takes place on Tuesday, August 5. Troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks will partner with local law enforcement agencies and municipalities to connect with the communities they serve.

This family-friendly evening can include food, games, music, and more. Stop by and meet Maryland’s Finest.

Waterloo – Blandair Park East, 5749 Oakland Mills Rd, Columbia, 5–8 p.m.

Frederick – Walkersville Fire Co., 79 W. Frederick Street, Walkersville, 6-8 p.m. Urbana District Park, 3805 Urbana Pike, Frederick, 5-8 p.m.

– Cumberland – Bel Air Elementary School, 14401 Barton Blvd, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m.

– Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Salisbury – Salisbury City Park, Main Street & Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, 5-8 p.m.

– Salisbury City Park, Main Street & Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, 5-8 p.m. North East – North East Community Park, North East, 5-8 p.m. Cecilton Carnival Grounds, Cecilton, 5-8 p.m.

– Westminster – Manchester Activity Grounds, 3209 Main Street Manchester, 5-7 p.m.

– Manchester Activity Grounds, 3209 Main Street Manchester, 5-7 p.m. LaPlata – Waldorf Bel Alton VFD, 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Rd. Bel Alton, 5–7 p.m. Brentwood, 8848 Bancroft Dr. Waldorf, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Sheffield, 12416 Pawtucket Ln, 6-8:30 p.m. Benedict Firehouse, 18210 Hyatt Avenue Benedict, 6-8 p.m. Hampshire, Hampshire Cir, 6-10 p.m.

– Easton –

– Bay Hundred Community Pool, 911 S Talbot Street, St Michaels, 5-8 p.m. Moton Park, 501 Port Street, Easton, 5 p.m.

– Annapolis Mall, 2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, 5-8 p.m. Forestville Barrack & College Park Barrack – Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie, 5-8 p.m. Accokeek VFD, 1611 Livingston Rd, Accokeek, 5-8 p.m. Beltsville Station, 4321 Sellman Rd, Beltsville, 5-8 p.m. Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd, New Carrollton, 5-8 p.m. Baden VFD, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, 5-8 p.m. District Heights, 2000 Marbury Drive, District Heights, 5-8 p.m.

– Harford Equestrian Center. 608 N. Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Rockville – Downtown Silver Spring, 5 – 8 p.m. East County Regional Services Center, 3300 Briggs Chaney Rd., Silver Spring, 4-7 p.m. Hillandale Citizens Association, 10615 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, 5-7 p.m. Oakview Community Association, 1100 Corliss Street, Silver Spring, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Carroll Knolls Civic Association, 2600 Hayden Dr., Silver Spring, 7-8:30 p.m. Tanglewood’s Apts., 9002 Manchester Rd., Silver Spring, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

– Hagerstown – Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 5:30-8 p.m. Veterans Park, 68 W Water Street, Smithsburg, 5-8 p.m. Widmeyer Park, 126 W High Street, Hancock, 5:30-8 p.m. Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Rd, Williamsport, MD 21795, Williamsport, 5-8 p.m.

– Glen Burnie – 1001 Kinder Farm Park, Millersville, 6-8 p.m. 10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn, 6-8 p.m.

– Golden Ring – 5820 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, 5 p.m. Middleborough and Harland Rd, Essex, 5:45 p.m. 1900 Northeast Avenue, Halethorpe, 4:30 p.m. Chartley Park Shopping Center, 106 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown, 6:30 p.m. White Marsh Volunteer Fire Co., 10331 Philadelphia Rd, White Marsh, 3 p.m.

– Centreville – 101 – 119 Lawyers Row, Centreville, 6-8 p.m.

– 101 – 119 Lawyers Row, Centreville, 6-8 p.m. Leonardtown – Joseph’s Community Center, 40610 Kavanagh Rd, Mechanicsville, 6-8 p.m. Cedar Cover, Lexington Park, 6-8 p.m. Woodmore, 43946 Sandy Bottom Rd, Hollywood, 6-8 p.m.

– Prince Frederick – Bayside Forest, Dean Ave and Dares Beach, 6-8p.m. Broomes Island Civic League, 4080 School Rd., Broomes Island, 5:30-7 p.m.

Berlin – Ocean Pines Police Department, 239 Ocean Pkwy, Ocean Pines, 5-8 p.m. Berlin Police Department, 129 Decatur Street, Berlin, 5-8 p.m. Ocean City Police Department, 200 125th Street, Ocean City, 5-8 p.m.

– McHenry – Farmer’s Market Parking Lot, Oakland, 6-8 p.m.

– Farmer’s Market Parking Lot, Oakland, 6-8 p.m. Princess Anne – Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden Ave, Princess Anne, 5-7:30 p.m.

For details, contact your local barrack. See you there!