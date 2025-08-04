Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Being Stabbed at Solomons Library, Suspect in Custody

On Monday, August 4, 2025, at approximately 10:08 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Southern Branch Library located at 13920 HG Trueman Road in Solomons for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female victim suffering from a stab wound. The suspect, an adult male, was located in the area and immediately taken into custody.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation; however, there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Southern Branch Library is currently closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.