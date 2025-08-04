Police in Charles County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Newburg

On Monday, August 4, 2025, at approximately 5:02 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 12120 Rock Point Road in Newburg, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

The 911 caller reported a single vehicle into a tree and advised they did not see any movement but did not want to get any closer.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle into the tree with the operator heavily trapped and unresponsive.

Emergency medical services pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police remain on the scene with the crash reconstruction investigation ongoing. The roadway will be closed for the next 3+ hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.