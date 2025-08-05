Find Your New Best Friend: Adoption Fees Waived During August at the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center is proud to join animal shelters across the state in the return of the Maryland 3,000 adoption challenge, hosted by the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance. For the entire month of August, adoption fees will be waived to help thousands of animals across Maryland find loving homes.

Though adoption fees are waived, all regular adoption procedures still apply.

“We’re thrilled to take part in the Maryland 3,000 challenge,” said Hollis Lampe, Animal Services Division Manager. “Every adoption makes a life-changing difference, not only for the animals but also for the families who welcome them. Waiving adoption fees allows us to remove

barriers and help even more pets find the loving homes they deserve.”

Since opening, the St. Mary’s Animal Adoption & Resource Center has been protecting, advocating for, and providing compassionate care to animals in need. The Animal Adoption & Resource Center takes in and oversees adoptions for a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, reptiles, small mammals, birds, and more!

The shelter is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon – 6 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 4 pm. Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment necessary! Residents can learn more about the Center, view animals available for adoption, and watch the live kitty cam online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/animalshelter.

The Maryland 3,000 challenge was first launched more than a decade ago and continues to grow in participation and impact. In 2024, Maryland shelters collectively surpassed the goal with 3,119 adoptions.

This year, with even more shelters participating, the goal is to exceed that total and place even more animals into loving homes. For more information and a full list of participating shelters, visit www.maryland3000.org.