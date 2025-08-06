Man Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at approximately 12:43 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Potato Hill Farm Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The 911 caller reported they rolled their vehicle and was currently in the Dominos parking lot suffering injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the parking lot on its wheels after rolling over multiple times with the operator having self-extricated from the vehicle.

A helicopter was later requested to transported the male, who was reportedly in his 20’s.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Heli-pad and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision. Impairment and speed are being investigated as contributing factors.

SMECO, Verizon, and the State Highway Administration were requested to the scene due to damaged road signs, guardrails, a utility pole and supporting wires. Expect extended delays in the area of Northbound Route 5.

All photos taken by, property of ScanMD.org

