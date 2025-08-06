Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Over 5 Years in Federal Prison

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Roddrick Navara Shelby, 48, of Laurel, Maryland, to 70 months in federal prison for distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Ibrar A. Mian, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Washington Division, and Chief Marc R. Yamada, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

According to the guilty plea, in November 2024, the DEA and MCPD began investigating Shelby in connection with suspected fentanyl trafficking.

During their investigation, law enforcement conducted three controlled purchases where Shelby sold a confidential source approximately 500 pills.

The pills were blue in color and imprinted with “M30” – mimicking the markings on legitimate pills that one would receive from a manufacturer containing oxycodone hydrochloride. As confirmed by laboratory analysis, the blue “M30” pills contained fentanyl.

In total, Shelby sold approximately 1,471 fentanyl pills, or more than 150 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, to the confidential source.

On the morning of March 20, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Shelby’s residence and vehicle in Laurel, Maryland.

In a kitchen drawer, and other places in the residence, law enforcement identified assorted ammunition, one loaded magazine, two empty .357 caliber Glock magazines, and one empty .45 caliber Glock magazine. Law enforcement also found approximately 63 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, in a kitchen drawer, law enforcement found three digital scales with white residue and three small-knotted baggies containing what seizing officers suspected was cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the DEA and MCPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan S. McKoy and Elizabeth Wright, who prosecuted the case.

For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, visit justice.gov/usao-md and justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.