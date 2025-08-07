Longtime Calvert Player Scores $50,000 Win on Lottery’s Cash Blast

A Maryland Lottery regular from northern Calvert County is celebrating a $50,000 win on the new Cash Blast scratch-off game.

Self-described as a dedicated player for over 10 years, the winner claimed his prize Aug. 5 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. He said he was first inspired to start playing after reading about other winners in his community. Over the years, he’s tried his luck with games including Pick 3, Pick 4, and the occasional scratch-off ticket.

While at one of his go-to shops, Marlboro Liquors at 5725 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, he decided to try the new $5 Cash Blast scratch-off, along with a Pick 3 ticket.

“I like trying the newer games,” he said. “I always feel like new games offer the best shot at winning.”

After scratching the ticket after getting home, he returned to the store later to scan it and was stunned by the result.

“As much as I wanted to celebrate and let other people celebrate with me, I was hesitant to share the news. All I could think about was getting to Lottery headquarters and claiming my prize,” he said.

Despite the excitement, the winner has practical plans for his newfound small fortune. “I’m not planning on spending it,” he said. “This will all go into savings as I plan for retirement in the next few years.”

Though this win is a major milestone, he has no plans to stop playing just yet.

“I still want to win on Pick 3 or Pick 4 before I think about giving it up,” he said with a smile. “I feel lucky because I was in the right place at the right time.”

When Cash Blast tickets hit shelves on June 23, the game had eight $50,000 top prizes. The Calvert player is the second person to claim one of the top prizes, leaving six unclaimed. In addition, the game has 12 prizes at the $5,000 second-tier level and hundreds of thousands of prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

Marlboro Liquors where the hot ticket was purchased receives a $500 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize value.