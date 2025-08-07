Prince George’s Couple Celebrating $50,000 Birthday Scratch-Off Win

A Riverdale couple, who both have August birthdays, are celebrating a $50,000 win playing the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game – just in time for their special days.

A few weeks ago, the husband went to his favorite spot to purchase Lottery games, Tony’s Liquors in Laurel.

“Tony’s is the spot,” the Prince George’s County resident said Aug. 1 when he and his wife visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim. “They have big winners there a lot.”

He purchased a handful of scratch-offs including the $20 $50,000 Cash game and headed home to play. As he scratched the barcodes on his tickets and scanned them while watching television, he noticed a five and a bunch of zeroes.

“It was $50,000,” said the winner calmly. “I told my wife we have to go to Baltimore and I showed her the message on my phone.”

“I thought it was $5,000, but had to look again because there were so many zeroes” the winning wife said. “I tried to stay calm, but I just couldn’t believe it.”

Though the wife was struggling to keep her composure, upon hearing the news, her husband was unphased. He casually put the ticket in a drawer and went back to watching television.

“This will just add to our celebrations,” the couple said as they claimed their winnings. The retirees plan to save their windfall.

The Tony’s, at 12637 Laurel-Bowie Road, receives a bonus of $500, which is equal to 1% of the prize amount.

The $50,000 Cash scratch-off launched in December 2022 packed with 160 top prizes at the $50,000 level. Of those, 61 remain unclaimed, along with hundreds of thousands of prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.