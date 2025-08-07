Board of Public Works Approves $2.7 Million for new Ball Fields, Playground Equipment, and Land Conservation in Nine Counties

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $2.7 million in grants to local governments and land trusts from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for new ball fields, playground equipment, and the conservation of land in Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.

More than $900,000 in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for nine projects, including a Caroline County project to construct a new baseball field, softball field, and small soccer field at Sharp Road Park.

The board approved almost $1.2 million in Community Parks and Playgrounds funding for six projects including to replace outdated playground structures at Fallsgrove Park in Rockville, Wilson Park in Laurel, Woodcock Park in Salisbury, and Northside Park in Ocean City. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides funding to municipal governments to restore existing and create new park and recreational facilities throughout the state. This program is currently accepting applications through August 20, 2025.

Also approved was more than $217,000 in Greenspace Equity Program funding for a Prince George’s County project to create a multi-generational growing space and outdoor classroom in Bladensburg.

Additionally, the Board approved more than $400,000 in Rural Legacy funding for Charles County government to protect 110 acres of land in the Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Forest Rural Legacy Area. The conservation easement will preserve stream buffers and habitat for Forest Interior Dwelling Birds species, which require large blocks of forest to successfully nest.



All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works August 6, 2025 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

The Rural Legacy Program, created in 1997, conserves large working landscapes across 36 locally designated areas throughout Maryland. The Rural Legacy Program, along with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, have recently earned the State of Maryland a national recognition from the American Farmland Trust.

More news on grants approved for Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.