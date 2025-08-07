Charles County Launches New Public Dashboard to Track Government Performance

Charles County Government has unveiled a new interactive online dashboard designed to give residents clear, user-friendly access to the Board of County Commissioners’ strategic priorities and the county’s progress toward achieving them. Hosted on the OpenGov platform, the site offers a transparent view of how the government is advancing key initiatives throughout the community.

The platform provides detailed descriptions of the five focus areas set out by the Commissioners at the beginning of their term: Economic Development; Quality of Life; Emergency Preparedness; Response & Safety; Resiliency & Sustainability; and Institutional Governance.

Users can select a focus area and view a detailed explanation of the goals and objectives within it, including graphs, charts, narrative descriptions, and other important information that illustrates the government’s progress toward each goal.

The new Goals and Objectives dashboard is a powerful tool that encourages residents to engage with local government, learn more about the direction charted by the Board of Commissioners, and stay connected to the work being done in the county.