Books, Boardwalk, and the Big Apple: St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Announces Upcoming Bus Trips

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to offer three exciting bus day trips in the coming months: Washington, D.C., Ocean City, MD, and a holiday trip to New York City.

Saturday, September 6: Washington D.C.

Join R&P on a day trip to the nation’s capital. Participants are free to explore the city at their leisure or spend time at the 25th annual National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The bus departs from Leonardtown at 8 a.m., with pickup from Washington D.C. at 5:30 p.m. See trip details at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripdcbookfestival.pdf.

Saturday, October 25: Ocean City Sunfest

Travelers can enjoy round-trip bus transportation and a full day to explore Ocean City. This trip coincides with the 50th annual Occean City Sunfest, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the region. Highlights include more than 200 artisan booths, plus diverse food vendors and free live entertainment. This full day trip begins in Leonardtown at 7 a.m., with pickup from Ocean City at 8 p.m. See trip details at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripocsunfest.pdf

Saturday, December 13: New York City

Experience the magic of the holiday season in the Big Apple! The bus takes you to Times Square, the very heart of Manhattan, where you can explore the city and its offerings at your own pace. From Broadway and Rockefeller Plaza to Central Park and world-class museums, the day is yours! The bus departs Leonardtown at 6 a.m. sharp, with pickup from Times Square at 7 p.m. See trip details at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripnycholiday.pdf.

Online registration for all three trips is now available. Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, then click Online Registration and navigate to the Trips section. R&P bus trips are a great way to travel without dealing with the hassle of driving, parking, and other travel arrangements.

For questions or assistance with online registration, please contact the R&P Main Office at 301-475-4200 ext. 1800 or email at [email protected].

Stay up to date with R&P events and happenings on social media. Follow R&P at: www.instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.