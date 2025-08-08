St. Mary’s College Hovland Hosts National Association of Scientific Materials Managers Annual Meeting

Doug Hovland, coordinator of laboratory support for chemistry and biochemistry, served as the local host for the National Association of Scientific Materials Managers (NAOSMM) annual conference this July in Richmond, Virginia.

Hovland has been a member of NAOSMM since 2014 and began planning work for the conference in fall 2023. His primary tasks were organizing and facilitating group tours at the start and end of the meeting, as well as identifying and communicating local food and entertainment options.

A highlight of the tours was a visit to the new STEM building at Virginia Commonwealth University, guided by one of the faculty who was instrumental in designing the building.

Over 80 NAOSMM members attended the conference, including three from SMCM.

