Maryland Teen Stole Marked State Police Car, Wore Uniform and Conducted Traffic Stops

Jayden Micah Ballard, 19, of Salisbury, has been charged with impersonating a police officer and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, following an investigation by the Maryland State Police into alleged traffic stops conducted by Ballard while wearing a trooper’s uniform and operating a marked police vehicle.

According to court documents, Ballard was served a criminal summons on February 12, 2025, in connection with incidents that occurred on or around January 12, 2025, in Wicomico County.

A detailed statement from Senior Trooper G. Dick, the investigating officer, alleges that Ballard conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Division Street and Milford Street in Salisbury. The adult female victim reported that she was pulled over by what she believed to be a Maryland State Trooper driving a marked patrol vehicle with red and blue emergency lights activated. During the stop, the individual—later identified as Ballard—did not identify himself by name and simply stated the reason for the stop. He also issued the victim a State of Maryland Criminal Victim Brochure before departing the scene.

The victim told police that although the interaction felt unusual, she did not question Ballard’s authority at the time, believing him to be a legitimate law enforcement officer. Her suspicions were confirmed weeks later when she learned Ballard was not a trooper.

According to the charging documents, Ballard had been staying at the residence of a sworn Maryland State Trooper, identified in the case as Trooper Messick. Messick informed investigators that Ballard had participated in ride-alongs with troopers from the Berlin Barrack approximately 20 to 30 times and was familiar with police procedures. However, Messick stated he never gave Ballard permission to wear his uniform or use his state-issued patrol vehicle, a Ford Explorer valued at approximately $45,000.

Messick reported that Ballard had taken photos of himself wearing the trooper’s uniform and posted them on social media platforms, including Snapchat. He also confirmed that his patrol rifle was stored in the back gun locker of the vehicle at the time Ballard allegedly took it without permission.

During a recorded interview conducted at the Fruitland Fire Department, Ballard reportedly waived his right to an attorney and confessed to impersonating a trooper and driving the patrol vehicle without authorization.

The case initially scheduled for district court was later transferred to circuit court following a jury trial request. All scheduled district court hearings were subsequently canceled as the case proceeded through the circuit court system.

The Maryland State Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone who may have interacted with Ballard while he was impersonating a state trooper to contact the Criminal Enforcement Division. Senior Trooper Dick can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 410-749-3101.