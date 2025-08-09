Suspect Escapes Serious Injury After High Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Splitting Car Into Two Pieces

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, around 2:12 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations in the La Plata area on Hawthorne Road.

The suspect fled at a high rate of speed, less than 3 minutes later, police reported the suspect crashed at Hawthorne Road and Rose Hill Road in La Plata.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched around 2:16 a.m., with police reporting the suspect possibly being trapped in the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the suspect had self-extricated and was conscious and talking.

A helicopter was requested due to the subjects injuries, prompting Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to land at the scene and transport the 39-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating and further updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo is courtesy of our La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

UPDATE @ 4:00 A.M.: SMECO, Maryland State Highway Administration was requested to scene due to damaged property/traffic control devices. Use caution in the area and expect possible delays.

