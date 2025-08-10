Two Transported to Trauma Centers After Serious Crash with Ejection in Waldorf

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Berry Road and Democracy Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with rollover and ejection.

Multiple 911 callers reported a multi-vehicle collision with one overturned and one victim ejected and laying in the roadway.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one van on its side with an adult male suffering potential life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby with flight medics being advised the 40-year-old male was conscious and breathing with a deformity to the skull after being ejected from the vehicle.

The patient was flown to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A second patient was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and further updates will be added when police release them.

