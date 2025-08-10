Two Injured After Head-on Collision with Entrapment in Great mills

August 10, 2025

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 1 minute to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with one trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 9 extricated the single patient in under 5 minutes.

Three patients were evaluated on the scene, with two being transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Police responded and investigated the collision.

