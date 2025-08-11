Public Invited to Participate in Calvert County Agricultural Land Preservation Program Update Event

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites residents to participate in the public adoption process for updates to the rules and regulations governing the Calvert County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.

A public information session will be held Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Created in 1978, Calvert’s transferrable development rights (TDR) program was the first local land preservation program to be implemented in Maryland and remains one of the most successful in the state. The program’s goal is to guide development away from farms and forested land and direct growth to areas targeted for residential and commercial development.

The rules and regulations have not had a comprehensive update since the program’s inception. An update is needed as the county prepares to reopen the program to applications for the creation of new Agricultural Preservation Districts (APDs).

The public information event is being held to present proposed changes, take questions and receive feedback and recommendations. Planning & Zoning staff will attend the meeting and be available to answer questions. APD owners and interested members of Calvert County’s agricultural community are especially encouraged to attend.

The public may also participate virtually through Zoom or by phone (audio only):

Toll-free: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 7696 4391

Passcode (if asked) #

To provide comment: *9

Residents are encouraged to participate through public comment or by observing upcoming work sessions and meetings. Public input will help shape the future of the local land preservation program and contribute to the county’s vision of protecting its agricultural heritage and farm and forest land for generations to come.

Additional information and an anticipated schedule for the adoption process are available online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/AgPreservationUpdate.

For questions or further information, contact Jennifer David, rural planner, at 410-535-1600, ext., 2238, or email [email protected] or Summer Roen, historic/rural planner at 410-535-1600, ext., 2742, or email [email protected].