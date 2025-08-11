3rd Annual Beach Party at the Second District Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department This August 23rd, 2025

Join the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad for our Third Annual Beach Party! We’re bringing the community together for an afternoon of fun, food, games, and summer celebration — perfect for the whole family.

📅 Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

🕒 Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

📍 Location: SDVFDRS Fire & EMS Station, 19330 Piney Point Road, Valley Lee, MD

💲 Entry: Free! (Cash only for food purchases)

Event Highlights

Delicious Food

Fun Games & Prizes

Waterslide & Splash-Down Activities

Cornhole & Lawn Games

Great Music

Family-Friendly Atmosphere

Special Thanks to Cedar Point Federal Credit Union for their Gold Sponsor support!

Become a Sponsor

Last year, thanks to our amazing sponsors and generous community donations, we expanded our activities and presented $3,000 to the SDVFDRS!

This year, we’re aiming even higher — but we need your help. Sponsorships offset event costs and help us reach our fundraising goal, allowing us to make a real difference in the lives of those in need.

Your support means:

Recognition before, during, and after the event.

Increased exposure and positive publicity for your business.

Direct contribution to the work and mission of SDVFDRS.

For sponsorship information: [email protected]

Mark your calendars, bring your family, and let’s close out summer together in Valley Lee!