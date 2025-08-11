3rd Annual Beach Party at the Second District Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department This August 23rd, 2025

Join the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad for our Third Annual Beach Party! We’re bringing the community together for an afternoon of fun, food, games, and summer celebration — perfect for the whole family.
📅 Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
🕒 Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
📍 Location: SDVFDRS Fire & EMS Station, 19330 Piney Point Road, Valley Lee, MD
💲 Entry: Free! (Cash only for food purchases)
Event Highlights
- Delicious Food
- Fun Games & Prizes
- Waterslide & Splash-Down Activities
- Cornhole & Lawn Games
- Great Music
- Family-Friendly Atmosphere
Special Thanks to Cedar Point Federal Credit Union for their Gold Sponsor support!
Become a Sponsor
Last year, thanks to our amazing sponsors and generous community donations, we expanded our activities and presented $3,000 to the SDVFDRS!
This year, we’re aiming even higher — but we need your help. Sponsorships offset event costs and help us reach our fundraising goal, allowing us to make a real difference in the lives of those in need.
Your support means:
- Recognition before, during, and after the event.
- Increased exposure and positive publicity for your business.
- Direct contribution to the work and mission of SDVFDRS.
For sponsorship information: [email protected]
Mark your calendars, bring your family, and let’s close out summer together in Valley Lee!