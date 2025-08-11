19-Year-Old Hughesville Woman Killed After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Clinton on Wednesday night. The deceased passenger is 19-year-old Adrianna Alicka of Hughesville.

On August 6, 2025, at approximately 10:45 pm, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 11100 block of Tippett Road.

Alicka was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The driver was not injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling southbound on Tippett Road when for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0043542.