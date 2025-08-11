Swing for a Cause at Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Golf Tournament

The Annual Golf Tournament benefiting Hospice of the Chesapeake is one of the region’s most popular charity golf event. It’s held at a spectacular time, on a beautiful course and for an even better reason — every swing brings hope and every putt makes a difference.

This year’s event will take place Thursday, Sept. 25, at the scenic Queenstown Harbor Golf Course in Queenstown, Maryland.

Area golfers are encouraged to reserve their foursomes now for this unforgettable day of purpose and play. The day includes a full breakfast by Main & Market, lunch at the turn by Buddy’s Grill, an awards banquet by Two Rivers Steak & Fish House, beverages on the course, range time, greens fees, golf cart and a $50 gift to be used at the mobile Taylor Made Pop Up Shop. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Last year’s event raised nearly $225,000 for the programs and services offered by the nonprofit serving Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties. This year’s event is already off to an amazing start thanks to its many sponsors, including Masters level sponsor Safford Brown Auto Group; Augusta level sponsor The Michael Stanley Foundation; and Heritage Level sponsors Coastal Management Associates, LLC; Crescent Cities Charities; Flooring Partners; George W. Stone Family Foundation; SMART; and Waterfront Engineering and Design.

Whether a seasoned golfer, a casual player, or an enthusiastic sponsor, you’ll help bring comfort and healing to patients, loved ones, and the community during life’s most difficult moments. Come for the game, stay for the cause — and make a lasting impact.

To reserve your foursome or become a sponsor or underwriter, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/golf. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].