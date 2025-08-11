New Members Sought for St. Mary’s County Boards, Commissions & Committees

August 11, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local Board, Committee, or Commission. Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of our community!

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by August 29, 2025.

Current vacancies:

  • Commission for People with Disabilities
  • Commission on the Environment
  • Economic Development Commission
  • Human Relations Commission
  • Recreation & Parks Board
  • Social Services Board

Interested residents can complete the online application at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.

