Maryland Casinos Generate $165.7 Million in Gaming Revenue During July 2025

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,661,894 in revenue from slot machines and table games during July 2025. The statewide total was down $4,159,416 (-2.5%) compared to July 2024.

Casino gaming contributions to the state during July 2025 totaled $71,857,827, a decrease of $305,727 (-0.4%) compared to July 2024. The July 2025 contributions included $51,742,064 to the Education Trust Fund, a decrease of $272,892 (-0.5%) compared to July 2024.

Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for July 2025 were as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,261 slot machines, 208 table games)

$68,587,339 in July 2025, a decrease of $3,396,384 (-4.7%) from July 2024

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,832 slot machines, 179 table games)

$59,702,771 in July 2025, a decrease of $2,860,124 (-4.6%) from July 2024

Horseshoe Casino (1,365 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,415,536 in July 2025, an increase of $1,098,302 (8.2%) from July 2024

Ocean Downs Casino (900 slot machines, 18 table games)

$10,236,754 in July 2025, an increase of $615,672 (6.4%) from July 2024

Hollywood Casino (731 slot machines, 23 table games)

$7,622,642 in July 2025, an increase of $325,372 (4.5%) from July 2024

Rocky Gap Casino (630 slot machines, 12 table games)

$5,096,851 in July 2025, an increase of $57,746 (1.1%) from July 2024

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.