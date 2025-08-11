Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick Closes for Maintenance

The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick will be closed for annual maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 11 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. The facility will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Front desk staff will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the lobby will be open for visitation. The lobby will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Aug. 29.

Registration for fall swim lessons opens Monday, Aug. 11, at 8:30 a.m., and registration for September water fitness classes opens Monday, Aug. 18, at 8:30 a.m. To register, visit calvertcounty.perfectmind.com/SocialSite/MemberRegistration/MemberSignIn or call 410-414-8350, ext. 2. For additional questions or information, email [email protected] or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/397/Edward-T-Hall-Aquatic-Center. Residents may also email Aquatics Division Chief Brandon Madeja at [email protected].

We thank residents for their patience as we perform this necessary maintenance to ensure the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center remains a safe, clean and enjoyable facility for all.

