Anna Marie Herber, 70

It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Anna Marie Herbert’s passing. Anna Marie, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2025, in Tappahannock, Virginia, at the age of 70, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 25, 1955, to Albert and Lydia Quade (both deceased), Anna Marie lived a life filled with love and family. She is survived by her husband, James Coates; her children, Joanne Broussard (and Richard), Joseph Herbert Jr. (and Lacey), Howard Herbert (and Jackie), James Herbert (and Ashley), Daisy Weidow (and Brian), and Louise Woodlief (and Shane); her brother, Albert Quade (and Deborah); her sisters, Barbara (and Charles), Mary Curtin, and Margie Goates (and Doug); and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and especially her nephew, Joey. Anna Marie leaves behind a legacy of love, leaving 15 grandchildren and 7 step-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Herbert Sr., who passed away on August 25, 2017, her parents, and her brother, Joseph Quade, who passed away on July 30, 2025.

Details regarding a memorial service will be shared at a later date.