James Edward “Jim” Gilbert, 81, of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Born on November 2, 1943, in Pueblo, Colorado, Jim was the son of the late Opal and George Lee Gilbert. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1961 before proudly serving in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1970.

In 1970, after his naval service, Jim relocated from Charleston, South Carolina, to Calvert County, Maryland, where he began a distinguished 32-year career as a Control Room Supervisor at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, retiring in 2002.

Jim married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Gilbert, on July 18, 1998, in St. Leonard, Maryland. Together they shared many wonderful years filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

A man of many interests and a zest for life, Jim was an enthusiastic member of the “Cutty Sharks” fishing club. He found joy in country line dancing and took great pride in tending to his yard. His warmth, wit, and easygoing nature made him a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Ann Gilbert of St. Leonard, MD; his children, Jennifer Gilbert (Chuck Duran) of Port Republic, MD, Jessica Gilbert (Cary Frey) of Ijamsville, MD, Michael Jeffrey (Jennifer) of Solomons, MD, and Kevin Jeffrey (Jaimie) of Lusby, MD. He also leaves behind his loving siblings, Diana Zinter of Broomfield, CO, Catherine Patrick of Denver, CO, Phyllis Gilbert of Springfield, MO, and Debbie Smith of Cabool, MO. Jim was a proud grandfather to Caraline Jeffrey McQuiston (Conor), Sage Jeffrey, Marlena Jeffrey, Hannah Frey, Tyler Jeffrey, and Dylan Jeffrey.

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made in Jim’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 3070 Olney Laytonsville Rd., #490, Olney, MD 20830, and/or the Alzheimer’s Association, 3550 S. Clark St., #203, Arlington, VA 22202.