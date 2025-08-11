Barbara F. Channell “Great Granny”, 88, of Port Republic, previously of Huntingtown and West

Virginia passed away on July 27, 2025. She was born November 9, 1936, in Monterville,

West Virginia to the late Benjamin and Vida (Riggleman) Pingley. Barbara married Adolph Channell on December 17, 1956, in Oakland, Maryland. They resided in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. Barbara worked for the AFL-CIO until her retirement in 1996. Adolph and Barbara returned to West Virginia in 1996 until 2020 when failing health brought them back to Maryland to be with family.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Jackie (Hal) Vaughan of Huntingtown, Maryland, granddaughter Sarah Vaughan (fiancé Jonathan Dalrymple) of Port Republic, Maryland, grandson James Whitney (Ashley) Leonardtown, Maryland, granddaughters Lacey Brunmeier, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Amy (Brian) Rippey Westminster, Maryland, great granddaughters Ryleigh Hagan, Amelia Bell and Hadley Whitney. Great grandson Cannon Jak Whitney, bonus great grandchildren Jonathan, Michael, Agatha and Wyatt and sister Donna Pingley, St. Leonard, Maryland.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Adolph Channell, parents Benjamin “Bud” and Vida Pingley, two sons Bradley Owen and Russell Alvin Channell, brother Franklin “Frank Pingley, and great grandson James Camden Whitney and several other great grandchildren that earned their angel wings.

A memorial/graveside service will be held at a later date in Valley Head, West Virginia

where interment will be.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.