Dennis Allan Selby, 45, of Lothian, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2025. Born in Cheverly, Maryland on April 17, 1980, Dennis was the cherished son of Deniece (Novosel) and Norman Stuart Selby, Jr. His life was a mosaic of laughter, loyalty, quiet strength, and a heart that loved deeply.

Dennis grew up in Riverdale, Maryland, where his childhood was filled with curiosity, video games, and a fierce love of sports. He attended RICA Southern Maryland High School in Cheltenham, forming friendships and memories that lasted a lifetime. On January 3, 2017, Dennis married the love of his life, Jeanne Coleman, and together they built a life in Lothian filled with share laughter, late-night talks, and a partnership grounded in true devotion. Dennis found joy in life’s simple pleasures, he loved playing video games, crafting intricate paracord keychains, competing in pool and darts, and spending time on the hockey rink, where his competitive spirit shined. He was a man who never met a stranger, known for his quiet kindness, sharp wit, and the thoughtful way way he showed up for the people he loved. Whether flipping sandwiches at Potbelly or leading a shift at Taco Bell, Dennis gave his best to every task and every person he encountered. His work ethic and warm spirit left a mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Dennis is survived by his devoted wife Jeanne Marie Selby of Lothian; his loving mother Deniece Selby of Lothian; father Norman Stuart Selby, Jr., and a circle of family who held him close to their hearts: sister-in-law Rebecca Bodmer (Matthew Kelly) of Huntingtown; brother-in-law Richard Bodmer II (Angel Moore) of Lothian; and his mother-in-law, Carletta Bodmer. He is also remembered fondly by his cousins Jamie Poole (Gary), Corey Novosel, Sheena, and Reanna; his beloved Aunt Aneise “Lenny” Gentry; and Aunt Lily, along with many more extended family and friends.

Though his time here was far too short, Dennis lived fully with love, purpose, and quiet grace. He leaves behind a legacy of gentle strength, humor, and unwavering loyalty. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were bleed to walk beside him.