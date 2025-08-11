Sandra Kay Penington, 78, passed away July 29, 2025. She was born March 26, 1947 in Mansfield, OH to John Harvey and Marian (Meyers) Todd. Sandra lived in Charleston, SC until 2016. After George passed away Sandra moved to Williamsburg, VA to live with her son. Sandra was a “Jane of all trades” and held various jobs throughout her life. She loved to be creative and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cats.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband George Penington, granddaughter Christa Hanson-Volkmer, and siblings, Joan, Norman, and Johnny. She is survived by her daughters Heidimarie Rodriguez and her husband Jesten of Huntingtown and Hollie Curbow, as well as 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.