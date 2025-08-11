Kathryn Rafferty Tollerton, 88, of Port Republic passed away July 30, 2025 at the Hermitage in Solomons. She was born December 29, 1936, in Napoleon, Ohio to Glenn Anderson and Kathryn Angeline (Clark) Rafferty. Kathryn obtained her bachelor’s degree in government from Connecticut College and later her Master’s in Southeast Asian Studies with a minor in Political Science from Yale University. She was President John F. Kennedy’s secretary from 1959 to 1962.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Harry Mattison Tollerton and sister Ann Robin Rafferty Mathias. She is survived by a sister Jayne Koester of Ireland.