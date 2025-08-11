Sandra A. Stapp-Duquette, 71,

Sandra A. Stapp-Duquette, age 71 passed away peacefully at her home on August 2, 2025 in Sunderland, Maryland at the side of her husband Harold Duquette.

Sandra was born on August 4, 1953 in Cheverly, Maryland to her late father Jesse Stapp and mother Leona Rohrback. Sandra grew up with her mother, sister, Sharon, and her brother Louis in Breezy Point Beach, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Sandy graduated from Suitland High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland and went on to study at Prince Georges Community College.

Sandra met Harold, her future husband, at work in Washington DC, and were married on August 26, 1978. After marriage, she moved to Fairfax County, Virginia. Sandra and Harold moved from Fairfax County, Virginia to Cheltenham, Maryland and then to Sunderland, Maryland. Sandra worked in Alexandria, Virginia and retired from the Federal Government as a clerk.

Sandra loved to volunteer to walk the shelter dogs at the Humane Society of Calvert County in Sunderland, Maryland. Sandra walked dogs on Tuesdays with Harold until she could no longer walk the dogs due to her illness. Sandra loved taking care of her dogs, Joshua, Sam, Gidgett, Sammy and Bridget. There is a sheep and goat farm next to her home and Sandra would help raise orphan lambs and kids when the mother could no longer raise their babies. Sandra loved taking care of her backyard and plants. Sandra and Harold had no children during their marriage.

Sandra was suspected of some memory loss in 2016 and diagnosed with memory loss in 2017. Sandra passed away August 2, 2025, peacefully in her home and under the care of Hospices and her husband. There will be no memorial or funeral services. The only request would be to wish her well on her new journey, and know she was a loving and caring wife.