Victoria “Vicky” Anastasia Bransfield, 78, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, passed away on August 2, 2025 at her home. Born on March 29, 1947, in St. Paul, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Eloisa (Zamora) and Miguel Martagon, Sr.

Vicky attended Cathedral Grade School in St. Paul and graduated from Monroe High School class of 1965. She moved to Maryland in 1970, and worked at C&P Telephone Company, where she met John “Curt” Bransfield. They married on October 13, 1973, and made their home in Prince Frederick for 40 years before recently moving to Chesapeake Beach. Curt and Vicky spent nearly 52 years together.

Vicky began working at Dairy Queen when she was just 14 years old and retired from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission in 2008 after 20 years as a Customer Service Representative. In her free time she enjoyed playing BINGO, attending craft fairs, and especially loved celebrating Christmas with her family and decorating her home for the holidays.

Vicky is survived by her husband, John “Curt” Bransfield, Sr.; daughter Susan L. (Dave) Barry; son John (Allison) “Curt” Bransfield, Jr.; grandsons Patrick Barry and James Barry all of Chesapeake Beach; siblings Betty (Bill) McEuen of Utah, Mary (George) Misner of Idaho, Val (Pat) Martagon, Mike Martagon, Rose Martagon, Alfred Martagon, Steve Martagon, Ray Martagon, and Carmen (Dick) Hoffman, all of Minnesota, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eloisa and Miguel Martagon.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund in memory of Victoria Bransfield at https://curealz.org.