Marcia Brittain King, 77, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on August 3, 2025, in Solomons, Maryland. She was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, to the late Clark and Elizabeth Brittain. Marcia was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Floyd King, Sr. and her brothers, Gregory Clark Brittain and Frank John Mrkva, Jr.

Marcia navigated life’s many chapters with grace and resilience, embracing each new place and season with an open heart. She and her husband Bill lived in various locations during his service in the U.S. Air Force, eventually settling in Prince Frederick, Maryland. After Bill’s passing in 1983, Marcia devoted herself to raising their two children. She later worked for the U.S. Census Bureau until her retirement in 2003.

Following her retirement, Marcia moved to Huntingtown to live with her daughter, where she became an integral part of her grandchildren’s lives. She helped raise Maddie and Emma, creating cherished memories filled with love and laughter.

Marcia enjoyed camping, reading, watching soap operas, and playing the family-favorite card game, Kings in the Corner. She was always happy to enjoy an iced, sugar-free cinnamon dolce latte with whipped cream from Starbucks.

She is survived by her children, William Floyd King, Jr. (Kimberly Ann Cernogorsky King) and Kimberly King Mooney (Shaun Michael Mooney), and her grandchildren: William Floyd King, III, Elizabeth Madeline Mooney, Callie Alyse King, Emma Michaela Mooney, and Ashley Nicole King.

Family and friends may call at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or Chesapeake Hospice in Marcia’s memory.