Mildred Estelle Johnson, 83, of North Beach passed away August 3, 2025 at her home with family by her side. She was born October 19, 1941 in Washington, DC to Paul Malcolm and Dorothy Louise (Norfolk) Anderson. Mildred grew up in Southeast DC and graduated from Anacostia High School. She married Floyd Johnson, Jr., in 1962 and they lived in Oxon Hill before moving to Upper Marlboro. Mildred worked as a chief editor for the National Labor Relations Board, retiring in 1996. She was a long-time member of the Upper Marlboro Moose Lodge where she served as Grand Deputy Regent. She was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Clinton where she taught CCD classes. Mildred loved baseball and football, especially the Washington Nationals and Redskins. She also loved diet coke, playing cards, the TV show Cops, and her dogs RT, Tabby, and Kae-Kae. Mildred was very well taken care of and thankful for her caregivers Tina and Megan.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Eugene Johnson, Jr., son Floyd Eugene Johnson III, and siblings Fritzie Darnall, James McClure, and Donnie McClure. She is survived by her brother Paul Anderson (Roseanna), daughter Tracy Chapman (Kevin) of North Beach, grandchildren Cory Wallace, Katie Boothe (Matthew), and David Johnson, great-grandchildren Matthew Shelton Boothe III, Kimberly Johnson, and Delilah Farmer.

Services

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

11:00 AM

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

8816 Chesapeake Avenue North Beach, MD 20714