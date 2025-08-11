Eric Michael Roberts of Prince Frederick, Maryland, age 36, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025. He was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland to Margarita Naldjieff Roberts and Edward Roberts of Prince Frederick, Maryland on December 23, 1988.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard E. Roberts; grandfather, Dr. George Naldjieff and grandmother, Lillian Naldjieff.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Margarita and Edward; his children, Maverick and Lila (Maryland); sister, Courtney Roberts and partner Josh Bauer, nephew Briggs Bauer (Maryland); grandmother Carol Roberts (Maryland); aunts Joyce Roberts and Dana Roberts (Maryland), uncles Ricky Roberts (Maryland) and George Naldjieff Jr. and family (Miami, Florida).

Eric graduated from Huntingtown High School in 2006 and later pursued a career in plumbing. He enjoyed movies and was always the go-to resource for recalling movie names when the family asked “remember that movie where…” — and yes, he always knew! He loved music, concerts, and comedy. Eric’s memory will live on in his children whom he loved dearly.

Memorial services will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland 20676.