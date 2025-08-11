Rita Connors Gerred, 86, of Solomons, Maryland, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2025, in Solomons. Born on July 28, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude Catherine and William Michael Connors.

Rita graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 1957 and later achieved her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, graduating Summa Cum Laude with the Class of 1986. She married the love of her life, Frank John Gerred, on January 29, 1978, in Lexington Park, Maryland, and they shared over 42 years together before his passing on May 5, 2020.

Over the years, Rita’s career path reflected her versatility and skill. She managed the Plaza Theater in Lexington Park, worked at the St. Mary’s County Courthouse—where she mastered shorthand—and later used that talent at home to craft Christmas lists her children couldn’t decode. She spent more than two decades as a dedicated Logistician with ALM, Information Spectrum, and Anteon, earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike.

In 2008, Rita moved to Calvert County, where she embraced her love of the water. A passionate sailor, she was a proud member of both the Solomons Island Yacht Club and the Southern Maryland Sailing Association.

Rita will be remembered for her sharp wit, love of adventure, and deep devotion to her family. She is survived by her children, James Butler (Tambria) of Herndon, VA; Christine Butler of Lexington Park, MD; Stacey Gerred (Bruce Hudson) of Summerville, SC; Doug Gerred of St. Albans, VT; Don Gerred (Lori) of Cincinnati, OH; and Julie Marble (Nicolas Roussel) of Rockville, MD; her sister, Elizabeth Ann Cafarelli of Massachusetts; her brother-in-law, Bill Peterson of Houston, TX; 15 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Frank, and her sister, Maureen Peterson.

A Life Celebration service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.