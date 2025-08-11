David “Poppy” Pitcher, 68, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2025, at Washington Hospital Center, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on May 31, 1957 to Elmer J. and Edna Virginia Pitcher (nee: Blevins), in Prince Frederick, MD. David was a life long resident of Calvert County.

David is a 1975 graduate of Calvert High School. While growing up and attending school, David raised tobacco and sweet potatoes on the family farm, Hardbargain Farms. After high school, David was a farm hand for Benjamin Ridgely. He then worked for Day Electric, where he learned many of his electrical skills from Joe Day. He went on to work for Bausum & Duckett Electrical, where he continued to hone his electrical skills. He then found his calling at Baltimore Gas & Electric in Lusby, MD. He spent 37 years in various positions. He finally retired in 2018 as an Electrical Planning Supervisor.

In 1973, while working on the farm and attending high school, he met the love of his life, Mary Jan Pitcher (nee: Stafford). After going on one blind date, the two remained inseparable. They were married on April 26, 1980. In 1983, they made their home in Prince Frederick, where David built their home with his own hands. Together, they celebrated over 45 blissful years of marriage.

David enjoyed crabbing with his mother-in-law, Jeannette Stafford. They would catch enough crabs to host many family gatherings and crab feasts. Some of his other passions included rock fishing, deer and goose hunting, camping and vacationing with the family. One of his life’s callings was cooking. David enjoyed making delicious meals for any and every one; including his hunting crew, friends and family, church functions and fair functions. David was passionate about volunteering his time. Throughout his life, he volunteered with various organizations, to include; Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, Calvert County Ducks Unlimited, Calvert County Sportsman’s Club, Calvert County Fair Board and Waters Memorial United Methodist Church.

David is survived by his wife, Jan, and two loving sons, Matthew and Daniel (Christina) Pitcher. He is survived by the three absolute loves of his life, his grandchildren; Addison Pitcher, Lainey Pitcher and Boone Pitcher. He is also survived by his three brothers, Stanley, Marty and Bobby Pitcher. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Elmer J. and Edna Virginia Pitcher and his sister, Deborah Horsmon.

The Family will receive friends on Friday August 22, 2025 from 10 until the time of funeral service at 12 noon at Waters Memorial United Methodist Church, 5400 Mackall Road, St. Leonard, Maryland 20685

In lieu of flowers, David requests any donations be sent to Waters Memorial United Methodist Church, C/O David Pitcher 5400 Mackall Road, Saint Leonard, MD, 20685).