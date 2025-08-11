Vicki Marie (Quinn) Horton, 72, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on August 11, 2025 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. Vicki was born on November 8, 1952 in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of the late Charles Edmund Quinn and Margaret Constance (Dalton) Quinn. Vicki worked for the Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her brother, Charles L. Quinn and her sister, Cynthia W. Quinn. Vicki is survived by her sister, Linda Quinn Randall (Arthur) and Paul Quinn, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date.