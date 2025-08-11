Evelyn Martha (nee Gerhart) Goldstein, aged 79, of Leonardtown Maryland passed away on July 24, 2025 peacefully and at home with dearest family at her side.

Born in Hatboro Pennsylvania to Clifford and Martha (nee Hedrick) Gerhart, she was a graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High Schools class of 1964. One of her first jobs after high school was working for the Department of the Navy, and she remained a proud civilian employee of the Navy until her retirement three decades later.

A long-time resident of landlocked Bucks County Pennsylvania, Evelyn loved the sea, beaches, lighthouses, and everything nautical, including her beloved Husband-Sailor David. Her career with the Navy ultimately brought her to St. Mary’s County, to the bay and ocean she loved, and with David she built their forever home in Leonardtown Maryland just down the road from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

In life she was many things and, as she’d say in her own words, “wore many hats”: briefly but always the world’s best single mom, dedicated jeansville jeunes fille, the funniest comedian in anyone’s can-can, the bean counter most dreaded by Captains and Admirals, beloved sister, Grammy to many, builder of many homes, proud Navy Seabee Mom, savior to an army of furry friends, the last person anyone would ask to cook dinner for them, and like her children, the first person in any situation to shed tears of joy, happiness, pride, or sorrow.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chief Petty Officer David Goldstein; her parents Clifford and Martha; and her sister Barabara (nee Gerhart) Boylan.

She is survived by her children Ron (Shelly), Tina (Annie), and Tim (Tanya); her grandchildren RJ (Sam), Alianna, Logan, Nicholas, Alexander, and Virginia; Great-grandchildren Tyler, David, and Ellie; and her siblings Virginia, Dick (LaAuna), Len (Theresa), Don (Nancy), and Ken (Juan), and a cadre of well-loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Galzerano Funeral Home (3500 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd.) on Friday August 15th, from 11-1pm, with services following. A Celebration of her life will be held at Johnson Hall Coffee House (3 Hulme Ave, Hulmeville) following services at Galzerano.

Evelyn will be later interred with her husband at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.